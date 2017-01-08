Car catches fire at Tampines St 12 carpark

SINGAPORE - A car caught fire at Tampines Street 12 on Saturday (Jan 7) night, but no one was injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at a carpark at around 8.45pm.

The fire was in the engine compartment of a car. It was extinguished using one hose reel and four fire extinguishers, SCDF said.

A video, sent to Stomp, captured how the firefighters put out the fire. Flames spewed from the bonnet of the car, and a loud bang startled bystanders at one point.

There were no reports of injuries.

SCDF sent two fire engines and two fire bikes to the scene.