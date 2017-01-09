Car catches fire at Tampines carpark

SINGAPORE - A car caught fire at a Tampines carpark on Monday (Jan 9) night.

Mr Marcus Yeo, 21, told The Straits Times that he detected a burning smell which made him look out the window at his flat in Block 113, Tampines Street 11.

A fire was blazing in the engine compartment of a white Hyundai, and it was encroaching on the car's interior, Mr Yeo, an IT engineer, said.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters, but the bonnet of the car was blackened, he said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 9.24pm.

It was extinguished using one hose reel and compressed air foam.

No one was injured.

SCDF sent two fire bikes and one fire engine to the scene.