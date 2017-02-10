Car catches fire at Singapore General Hospital carpark, no reported injuries

SINGAPORE - A car caught fire at a carpark in Singapore General Hospital on Friday (Feb 10) afternoon.

The vehicle, which citizen journalism site Stomp said in a report on Friday is an Alfa Romeo, caught fire at 4.20pm at 31 Third Hospital Avenue.

Firefighters are shown at the scene in pictures and a video posted on Stomp, as well as in a Facebook video by 24-year-old student Jerrold Soh.

Mr Soh told The Straits Times on Friday that he was at the hospital's second floor visiting when he noticed smoke rising from the carpark.

"I did not see the driver as I was quite far away, but there were some firefighters there," he said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told ST on Friday that it dispatched a fire engine, a Red Rhino and two fire bikes to the scene.

"The car fire was extinguished by SCDF using two water jets," said the SCDF spokesman.

No injuries were reported and the cause of fire is under investigation. ST understands that the driver is unhurt.

SCDF reminded the public of the following ways to prevent car fires:

1. Service your vehicle regularly at authorised vehicle workshops.

2. During each servicing session, ensure that the vehicle's electrical, engine and fuel systems are checked for any defect.

3. Outside of the scheduled servicing period, owners are encouraged to conduct visual checks for any signs of oil leakage.