Campaign launched to connect communities with location-based technology

SINGAPORE - It may soon be possible for commuters stuck in train breakdowns to search for an alternative route that is the fastest and least congested.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Thursday (July 20) announced the launch of a three-month campaign which hopes to encourage organisations to tap technology to solve issues like this, through the use of the new OneMap application and location-based data.

OneMap is an integrated map system for government agencies to deliver location-based services and information. SLA also launched the new OneMap mobile application on Thursday, with features that are more user-friendly, faster and contain more details.

As part of the campaign, different organisations such as the Ministry of Education or Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital will come up with challenges, and get ideas and solutions from the technology community, including StarHub and the National University of Singapore Enterprise.

The effort, which supports the Smart Nation initiative, is called the OneMap Ideaworks! campaign. SLA's director of GeoSpatial and Data Division Ng Siau Yong said that he hopes the campaign will build and strengthen the collaboration among different communities through the use of geospatial information science and technology.