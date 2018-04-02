Call for ideas to help low-income Singaporeans

It would be useful to have a national conversation about how to help low-income Singaporeans who find themselves "without opportunities, unable to pull themselves up", said Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

He made this call for companies, institutions and schools to "try our best" and come up with ideas on how to address this issue, in response to questions on social inequality at a youth forum organised by clan association Singapore Chin Kang Huay Kuan and partners.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also attended the clan's 100th anniversary gala dinner, where he paid tribute to Singapore's early migrants who contributed to the nation.

