Cabby, 3 passengers hurt after car swerves and crashes into taxi on KPE

SINGAPORE - A 71-year-old taxi driver and his three passengers were injured after a car swerved into his lane and crashed into the cab on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Saturday evening (March 24).

Another car travelling behind the taxi at the time also sustained damage to its front bumper when debris from the accident flew towards it.

The police were alerted to the accident involving a taxi and two cars on KPE towards the Tampines Expressway, after the Bartley Road East exit, at about 6.45pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at around the same time, said that an ambulance arrived in 12 minutes.

The taxi driver and one of his passengers, a 32-year-old man, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, police said.

Two others passengers, a 34-year-old woman and a six-year-old boy, were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, they added.

The Straits Times understands that a car driver had lost control of his vehicle and swerved into the taxi driver's lane, which resulted in the accident.

A video showing the aftermath has been circulating online since it was posted on Saturday night.

A white car with a crushed front bumper is seen facing the wall of the KPE tunnel in the video. Two tow trucks, and police and SCDF officers could also be seen at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.