Bus ends up on pavement after crash at Choa Chu Kang Drive; 5 injured

SINGAPORE - Five people were injured in an accident involving a bus and a car at Choa Chu Kang Drive on Sunday (Jan 8) afternoon.

The accident happened at about 2pm near Block 689B, Choa Chu Kang Drive, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The SMRT bendy bus, service number 302, had crashed onto the pavement near the HDB block and the windscreen was shattered.

The car is understood to be a Mercedes.

Five people involved in the accident, all conscious and stable, were taken to hospital.

Three of the injured are children, including two seven-year-old boys who were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

A 12-year-old girl and a 60-year-old woman were both taken to National University Hospital.

The bus driver, 52, was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, police said.

"They suffered abrasions, headaches, breathlessness, giddiness and palpitations," said a SCDF spokesman.

"We are currently assisting the Traffic Police with investigations and reaching out to the injured parties to render necessary assistance," said Mr Mr Patrick Nathan, SMRT's vice-president of corporate information and communications.

SCDF sent three ambulances and one fire engine to the scene. Police investigations are ongoing.