Budget carrier Scoot aims to fly to Honolulu, Hawaii by year-end

SINGAPORE - Budget travellers in Singapore can look forward to an 'aloha' getaway with plans by Scoot to fly to Honolulu, famed for its Waikiki beach among other attractions.

The service, with a stop in Osaka, Japan, is pending approval from authorities in the United States, The Straits Times understands.

If all goes well, the new flight operated by the Singapore Airlines (SIA) subsidiary could be launched by the end of the year.

The seventh Singapore-US link will be a boon to Changi Airport which is out to establish itself as the preferred airport and hub for both full-service and budget travellers.

As part of plans to strengthen the SIA group amid intense competition especially in the premium sector, the airline has been expanding its budget operations through subsidiaries Scoot which operates medium and long-haul flights, and Tigerair which operates shorter flights within the region.

Both are in the midst of an integration and by the end of July, are expected to operate under a single brand.

Scoot which currently flies within the Asia-Pacific, Australia and India, will launch its maiden route to Europe in June, with flights to Athens.

Its planned Singapore-Honolulu link will come hot on the heels of a Kuala Lumpur-Osaka-Honolulu service that Malaysian rival AirAsia X intends to launch at the end of June.

The Straits Times has reached out to Scoot for comments.