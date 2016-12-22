Bridget's Adventures: My killer Ninja moves at the X-Park

SINGAPORE - Sitting on the sofa at home watching competitive obstacle course challenge shows like Ninja Warrior, it’s easy to point at the screen and say: “I could do that.”

Stepping into the deceptively colourful X-Park obstacle course at Bounce Singapore in Cineleisure Orchard, my first thought was that it looked like it was meant for children.

I thought wrong.

X-Park, Asia’s first indoor adventure challenge course is made up of 14 obstacles including spider climbs, monkey bars and parkour elements complete with flashing lights and thumping music.

Some of the easier obstacles are the Over Under, an obstacle which requires one to weave through a series of short walls, and the Swing, which involves swinging on a rope like Tarzan.

One obstacle which I struggled with was the Rings, where I had to swing from ring to ring to reach the end of the course. After several attempts and managing to graze only the third ring, I opted for the easier option: The Zip Line.

The Warped Wall is probably the most exciting challenge, requiring courage and momentum to haul yourself up the towering wall.

The course takes up about 4,300 sq ft of the 24,000 sq ft Bounce Singapore, an indoor trampoline park which opened in June.

Those who thrive on competition can opt for the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) bracelet, which is tapped at the start of the course and again at the end to get their individual timing. They can then challenge each other to see who can finish the course in the fastest time.

A ticket to Bounce Singapore will get you entry to the X-Park. Tickets cost $24 for the first hour for those who are over 110cm tall, and $17 for those below.