BMW driver in Caltex incident files police report, says he was on his way to trade in car

SINGAPORE - The BMW driver involved in a furore over a fuel tank top-up at a Caltex petrol kiosk in Tampines has filed a police report, worried for the safety of his family after netizens identified him online.

The police confirmed with The Straits Times on Monday (April 16) that a police report was filed.

"We have looked into the matter and established that no offence was disclosed," said the police. "It was a case of miscommunication between the pump attendant and the vehicle owner on the amount of petrol to be pumped. We have verified that the vehicle owner was due to trade in his vehicle on the same day, and would not require more than necessary fuel."

The police said both parties have been advised to settle the matter amicably.

The driver told ST on Monday that he had received "many nuisance calls, SMSes and WhatsApp messages".

The incident had occurred at the Caltex petrol kiosk in Tampines Avenue 8 on Saturday.

The driver claimed he asked to pump only $10 worth of petrol, while the pump attendant thought he had wanted a full tank and so pumped $135 worth.

Facebook user Kelly Yeo wrote to Caltex Singapore about the incident, saying that the attendant paid $125 for the driver while the driver paid only $10.

The post went viral over the weekend. Since then, netizens have plastered the man's personal details online, including his purported name and occupation.

According to a copy of the police report seen by ST, the driver had filed the report on Sunday.

He explained in his report that the pump attendant had heard him saying "full tank", which he disputes. He said he had told him only "10 dollars".

"The pump attendant then raised his voice and told the cashier to tell me to pay $10 and he will pay the remaining amount," the driver said in the report.

The driver said he left the place after making payment and went to an automotive trader to trade in his vehicle on Saturday.

According to the police report, the driver was later informed by a friend that the incident had gone viral on Facebook.

"After reading some of the comments on the Facebook post, I decided to lodge a report as I am afraid that these people will come to my house," he said in the report.

He also wrote that "the reason I top up only $10 for my petrol is because I am going to trade in my car".

A spokesman for Chevron Singapore, which markets the Caltex brand, told ST on Monday that it was aware that a police report had been filed over the incident.

"This is now a police matter and we will work closely with the authorities in that respect," said the spokesman, "In the meantime, we would respectfully request the community to refrain from any personal or group responses towards those involved and leave the matter to appropriate authorities."

Caltex Singapore had made a statement about the incident on Saturday, assuring the public that the Caltex attendant "did not bear any financial obligation from the events that occurred on April 14".