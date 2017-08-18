Beware of scammers posing as government officials to obtain SingPass info: Police

SINGAPORE - If someone knocks on your door and introduces himself as a SkillsFuture government official, asking you for your Singapore Personal Access (SingPass) credentials, be on your guard.

There has been a rise in police reports of such cases, the police said in a statement jointly issued with SkillsFuture Singapore on Friday (Aug 18).

There were at least 10 reports made in the past month about individuals posing as government officials, going door to door to promote the use of SkillsFuture Credit.

The impersonators asked for the victims' personal particulars, SingPass credentials and mobile phone numbers, saying they would help check if the victims were eligible for SkillsFuture Credit.

They also asked victims, many of whom are elderly retirees, to surrender their mobile phones and OneKey tokens if they had them, and many did so.

Once they had the information, the impersonators used the particulars and the mobile phone or token to apply for courses using SkillsFuture Credit.

The SkillsFuture Credit scheme, which was introduced last January for more than two million people, gives Singaporeans aged 25 and older an initial $500 credit to pay for skills courses.

SkillsFuture Singapore said it "takes a stern view of any abuse of the SkillsFuture Credit and is working closely with the Singapore Police Force to take the necessary action against the parties involved".

The police advised the public to take the following precautions:

- Always ask for and check the identification pass of the person claiming to be a government official;

- Call the government agency's official telephone number to confirm the identity of the person; and,

- Do not provide your personal particulars, SingPass credentials, mobile phone or tokens to strangers. The information can be used to access various digital services provided by government agencies.