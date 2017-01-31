Beware of fake website phishing for personal details: ICA

SINGAPORE - The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) is warning people to stay away from a fake ICA website.

The fake website is phishing for visitors' visa application numbers and passport numbers. Its URL is www.ica.sgov.asia.

"Members of the public are also advised to use only the official ICA website at www.ica.gov.sg for all informational and transactional needs concerning ICA matters," the ICA said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 31).

"ICA takes a serious view of such fake websites as they undermine public trust in our system and processes. We will work to bring down the website and will continue to monitor them."

It has made a polic report against the phising website.

Access to the official ICA website remains unaffected and no data has been compromised, ICA added.