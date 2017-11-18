Beta testing for electric-car rentals to begin in November

SINGAPORE - Drivers here are one step closer to renting battery-powered cars, driving them around, and returning them to a charging station when they are done, as the first public testing phase of an electric car-sharing programme begins on Monday (Nov 20).

The company behind the programme, BlueSG, said this technical testing phase is for it to gather feedback, improve system performance and ensure service readiness for the general public.

The company will recruit beta testers to test the rental service from nine BlueSG stations located at public housing estates, the city centre and the Science Park.

"We are looking forward to seeing the first batch of Bluecars on the road soon, and to realise our goal of having 1,000 electric vehicles and 2,000 charging points by 2020," said BlueSG managing director Franck Vitte.

BlueSG had said previously that it plans to roll out the service in full come December, with an initial fleet of 80 two-door hatchbacks.

There are 30 planned charging kiosks to be rolled out by the end of the year. Eighteen of them will be in public housing estates, such as Bishan, Punggol and Tampines, with 10 in the city, and the other two at one-north and Science Park.

These carparks are owned by agencies such as the Housing Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Locations of Beta testing Charging Stations

Blk 354 Jurong East Ave 1

Blk 120A Toa Payoh Lorong 2

Blk 358A Admiralty Drive

73 Redhill Road

Blk 128 Punggol Field Walk

Blk 718A Pasir Ris Street 72

Claymore Road

Mohammad Sultan

16 Science Park Drive