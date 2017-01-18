Australia police seeking Singaporean man missing in Brisbane

Australian police are seeking information on Mr Norsyafiq Norman, who was last seen at a hotel on Tuesday (Jan 17) afternoon and did not turn up for his departing flight later that evening.
Published
47 min ago
chuimin@sph.com.sg

The police in east Australia are seeking information on a missing Singapore man.

"Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a Singaporean national who may be in the Brisbane city area," Queensland police said in a press release on Wednesday (Jan 18).

Mr Norsyafiq Norman, 23, was last seen at a hotel on Ann Street on Tuesday afternoon.

He did not turn up for his departing flight on Tuesday night, and has not contacted his family, the release said.

He is described as "175cm tall and has a slim build and black hair", police said.

Police have asked members of the public to call or use an online form if they have information on the Singaporean.

