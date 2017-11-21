Asean army chiefs agree to hold first info-sharing workshop in Singapore next year

SINGAPORE - As the incoming chairman of Asean, Singapore will host the first workshop for armies of Asean countries to share information for mutual learning next year (2018).

The initiative is part of a joint declaration on cooperating against transnational security threats, which was signed by the chiefs of army of the 10 Asean member-states on Tuesday (Nov 21).

It was agreed on at their annual meeting, held in Singapore.

The army chiefs and delegates from their armies had gathered to exchange views on security issues affecting the region, said Singapore's Defence Ministry in a statement on Nov 21.

The meeting is also an opportunity for the army chiefs to strengthen professional ties through confidence-building measures and initiatives, the statement added.

At the same time, the Singapore army is also hosting the annual Asean Sergeant Majors meeting for them to network and share professional experiences.

Both meetings at the Swissotel The Stamford were officially opened on Nov 21 and will end on Nov 23.

Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Perry Lim and Chief of Army Major-General Melvyn Ong addressed the meeting. Major-General Ong emphasised the need for the armies to continue collaborating and cooperating to overcome the threats to regional security .

The Asean army chiefs called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen at the ministry on Nov 21.

On Nov 22, the top guns and delegates will gather for the closing ceremony of the 27th Asean armies' rifle shooting competition, which began on Nov 6 and involved about 500 people.