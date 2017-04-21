Artbox Singapore removes 2 rows of shops, adds food queue system for crowd control

SINGAPORE - Artbox Singapore, which was criticised for severe overcrowding at its pop-up event last weekend, has removed two rows of shops and set up gates for better crowd control.

The creative market's official website partner ShopJJ told The Straits Times on Friday (April 21): "Gates have also been set up, likely for better crowd control."

The hipster market, held at the Bayfront Event Space at Bayfront Avenue, will be open again this weekend from tonight (April 21) to April 23, from 3pm to 11pm.

Artbox Singapore, the local edition of Bangkok's popular market, opened last Friday (April 14) for its first overseas instalment.

After its opening day, visitors took to social media to complain about being squeezed in the crowded space, with many visitors saying human traffic was at a standstill.

Fleawhere, the official event page for Artbox Singapore, said in a Facebook post on Thursday (April 20) that other crowd control measures include a wireless paging system, which will inform visitors when their food is ready.

This will allow them to walk around while waiting, instead of standing in queues.

"In addition, we will post regular crowd status updates on our Facebook event page and instagram page, @Artbox_Singapore," the post said.

Fleawhere also advised visitors to "consider coming during less crowded times", adding that it expects the most crowds from 5pm to 8pm.

The event features more than 500 regional vendors and partners over this weekend and the previous one, spread across a 50,000 sq ft space. Admission is free.