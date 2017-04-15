Artbox Singapore draws big crowds, organiser tells visitors busiest period between 5 and 8pm

Artbox Singapore is Artbox's first overseas installation and stop in the Artbox Asia Tour, with an expected turnout of more than 400,000 visitors over two weekends.
Artbox Singapore is Artbox's first overseas installation and stop in the Artbox Asia Tour, with an expected turnout of more than 400,000 visitors over two weekends.
The Singapore edition of Bangkok's popular creative market Artbox at Marina Bay on April 15, 2017.
The Singapore edition of Bangkok's popular creative market Artbox at Marina Bay on April 15, 2017.
The Singapore edition of Bangkok's popular creative market Artbox at Marina Bay on April 15, 2017.
The Singapore edition of Bangkok's popular creative market Artbox at Marina Bay on April 15, 2017.
The Singapore edition of Bangkok's popular creative market Artbox at Marina Bay on April 15, 2017.
The Singapore edition of Bangkok's popular creative market Artbox at Marina Bay on April 15, 2017.
Apr 15, 2017, 3:59 pm SGT
SINGAPORE - The Singapore edition of Bangkok's popular creative market Artbox has been criticised on social media for overcrowding and poor layout, after opening on Friday (April 14) at Marina Bay for its first overseas installation. 

Photos and videos on social media show massive crowds thronging the Bayfront Event Space at Bayfront Avenue, where stalls selling food, trinkets and lifestyle products were set up.

Mr Lee Haoming, 29, co-founder of Artbox Asia, told The Straits Times on Saturday (April 15) that he was "very excited to have received such a warm welcome and strong turnout already on the first day".

"It shows that bringing the concept of Artbox here is a hit with Singaporeans," he said.

Duoustheband performing at Artbox Singapore

Mr Lee advised those coming with their families to "consider coming during less crowded times".

Asked when these times were, Mr Lee said they expect the biggest crowds between 5pm and 8pm.

He also advised visitors to take public transport, adding that the nearest MRT Station "is minutes away, at Bayfront station".

If you're planning to visit Artbox Singapore, pls visit with a zen and peaceful mind 🙏🏯☯ The crowd is seriously no joke😰 #artboxsingapore #artbox #mbs #flea #fleamarket

Disgruntled visitors had groused about being unable to find parking spaces. Others took to Facebook and Twitter to complain about how they could not traverse the market.

Commenters said the event squeezed too many stalls into a small area, with many saying human traffic was at a standstill.

Facebook commenter Jess Tee said the market was "so packed that you can't even stop and browse the cramped stalls", and that she was pushed forward by the crowd.

Nightview of Artbox Singapore. After 4 hrs of walking and squeezing, we finally walked through every single lane. It'll be great if they could extend this event to a mth instead of just 2 weekends. The crowd is a little too overwhelming! 😅 I prefer Artbox bkk for the following reasons: 1) Much less crowded 2) Bigger walking space 3) Cheaper 4) More double storey containers for you to enjoy the food with a view Nevertheless, such events are welcoming to add more vibrancy to Singapore! 🤗✌ #artboxsingapore #artbox #artboxbkk #mbs

The event features more than 500 regional vendors and partners over this weekend and the next, spread across a 50,000 sq ft space. Admission is free.

Said Facebook user Adeline Lim: "We (went) all the way there and we couldn't even squeeze in. We didn't even see a thing or (try any) food. Don't understand why the walkways are super narrow and the space beside it is super huge and empty."

Artbox Singapore takes place from 3pm to 11pm this weekend and the next ( April 21-23).

Went to #artbox #singapore yesterday. Lots of food, Lots of cool stuff, Much more people than you can imagine, Walking from 1 shop to the other which is less than 2 metres away takes about 5 mins, No shelter, too crowded. and if it rains, happy new year. #potd

Organised by events management company Invade Industry, the Singapore edition of Artbox also features live performances by local musicians, a beer market and art installations.

