Archaeologist wins inaugural Singapore history prize

SINGAPORE - A pioneering archaeologist whose work proves that Singapore's history goes beyond the landing of Sir Stamford Raffles in 1819 has been awarded the inaugural Singapore History Prize.

Professor John N Miksic was awarded the prize given out by the National University of Singapore (NUS), the university announced on Thursday (Jan 11).

Prof Miksic, an American, was chosen based on his book, Singapore And The Silk Road Of the Sea, 1300 - 1800, which details 25 years of archaeological research into Singapore's history going as far back as the 14th Century.

"We now know more about Singapore in the 14th Century than any other city in the region in the same period," said Professor Wang Gungwu, chairman of NUS' East Asian Institute.

Prof Wang said the book helped to confirm, through concrete archaeological evidence, that Singapore's history in fact dates back to more than 700 years.

He noted that previous records - whether Chinese, Malay or European ones - could only be speculated to have been referring to Singapore, as some names got lost in translation.

Prof Miksic, who is from the NUS department of South-east Asian studies, wins $50,000 in cash as part of the award.

He said he may use the money for future excavations and training exercises, as well as to restore the artefacts he has in his lab.

Prof Miksic's book beat 29 other submissions and four shortlisted works, including books on the sarong kebaya, the Bukit Ho Swee Fire and the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The archaeologist was chosen as the winner by a four-member jury panel chaired by Prof Wang.

The Singapore History Award will be given out every three years, with the next award to be given out in 2020 or 2021.

Writers of book-length works of non-fiction addressing Singapore history can apply. The works can be co-authored and can include books that have any aspect of Singapore history as part of a wider story.

In future, the award may be extended to fictional works too, such as 12 Years A Slave - a movie about slavery in the United States.

Prof Miksic, who was the first person to conduct an archaeological dig in Singapore in 1984, at Fort Canning, said he was very grateful for the honour.

He said: "It really gives our department a creed we never had before." Many excavations in the book were done through the blood, sweat and tears of more than 1,000 Singaporean volunteers, he added. "I felt like I owed a debt to them, to write this book and show the important work they've done," said Prof Miksic.

Currently, Prof Miksic is curating a NUS online database to classify and identify uncovered Singaporean artefacts, which is aimed at helping fellow archaeologists.

The first phase, to be ready by the end of February, identifies more than 4,000 artefacts from his Singapore Cricket Club excavation, one of the sites mentioned in his book.

The book, which is into its third edition, can be bought through the NUS Press website as well as book store Kinokuniya for $50.

It will be translated into Chinese by 2019.