Another vehicle caught on camera driving against traffic in latest such incident

SINGAPORE - Another vehicle was filmed driving against traffic, this time reportedly in Jurong East on Monday (Jan 2), the latest in a string of incidents in which cars went against the flow of traffic.

In a Facebook post by community site Roads.sg on Wednesday (Jan 4), in-car camera footage of a vehicle in the middle lane shows another car appearing suddenly at the first lane, coming from the opposite direction.

In the video, which was supposedly captured at Gateway Drive towards Westgate shopping mall, the driver of the car in the right direction swerves slightly left to avoid the oncoming vehicle and honks to alert it.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

This is the latest in a slew of incidents where drivers went against traffic.

On Dec 19, a man drove his Mercedes-Benz against the flow of traffic on the Ayer Rayah Expressway (AYE), killing one person and injuring three others. Businessman Lim Chai Heng, 53, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

On Dec 29, another Mercedes was filmed in the wrong directional lane in Bedok by Facebook user Ahmad Fauzy.

The 27-year-old engineer told The Straits Times that he was turning right at the junction of Bedok North Avenue 3 and Bedok North Street when he saw the Mercedes in the wrong lane.

"I'm not sure whether he knows it or not," he said. "As soon as the turn-right green arrow appeared, the bus in front of me started turning right, and decided to honk him because there's not much room to manoeuvre."

Mr Fauzy said the Mercedes then reversed, causing slow traffic for vehicles turning right.

He said that there were "no injuries or accidents".

"Maybe because other road users were alert. Things would have been different if vehicles turning right were at a fast speed," he added.

In another video posted by Roads.sg on Monday, a car was filmed parked along a divider in the middle of the Central Expressway towards the Seletar Expressway.

It was facing the opposite direction, with a person standing behind it, which left netizens wondering how the car had ended up there.

Criminal lawyer Amolat Singh told The Straits Times that drivers going against traffic, if caught, can get two to three weeks' jail for committing an act negligently or rashly so as to endanger human safety, or for dangerous driving.