Another attack on a bus driver; assailant arrested

SINGAPORE - A man who assaulted a bus driver on Thursday (Jan 5) has been arrested, said MP Melvin Yong.

The attack late on Thursday night was the fourth reported attack on a bus driver in two weeks.

"The assailant, suspected to be drunk during the attack, has been arrested. The bus captain suffered facial injuries and is currently on medical leave," Mr Yong said in a Facebook post.

Mr Yong, who is executive secretary of the National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU), said the union is thankful that SBS Transit responded quickly to help the injured bus captain.

"Such unprovoked acts of violence cannot be condoned," he wrote, adding that he will raise the matter at the Public Transport Tripartite Committee.

"Let us all join hands to provide our public transport workers with a safer environment to perform their duties to the best of their abilities!" he said.

On New Year's Eve afternoon, three bus drivers were assaulted while they were on duty.

The assailant is suspected to be the same person and a police report was filed.