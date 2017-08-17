ANA to open 300-seat Japan-themed foodcourt in Changi Airport T2

SINGAPORE - All Nippon Airways (ANA) Holdings, Japan's largest airline, is set to open a foodcourt in Changi Airport as early as November, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Thursday (Aug 17).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Changi Airport Group (CAG) confirmed that the foodcourt - named Japan Gourmet Hall Sora - will be located on the third floor of the public area in Terminal 2.

Occupying a 721 sq m area that can seat 300, the foodcourt - which takes over the space formerly occupied by Seafood Paradise and Fish & Co. - will be the largest restaurant space within the airport.

This is the first time CAG has awarded a lease for two amalgamated units.

"The concept is a gourmet food market featuring several popular Japanese F&B brands in one collective dining space," said CAG in its statement.

According to the Nikkei Asian Review report, Japan Gourmet Hall Sora will house six franchised eateries serving dishes such as fresh seafood bowls and okonomiyaki pancakes.

The foodcourt, which will be operated by SG Retail Pte Ltd, is a joint venture between ANA's trading arm and the Singapore-based Komars Group.

ANA is reportedly aiming for annual sales of 450 million yen (S$5.6 million) and considering offering mileage programme perks.

ANA currently operates a Japan-themed food cluster, Eat At Seven, at Suntec City.

Eat At Seven opened in 2015 and houses seven restaurant brands specialising in Japanese spicy stews, maguro (tuna) and chicken-based ramen.