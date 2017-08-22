Alipay plans to expand cashless payments to Singapore banking users, inks deal to expand here

SINGAPORE - China cashless payment service provider Alipay plans to expand its 20,000 acceptance points in Singapore, and on Tuesday (Aug 22) inked a deal with a local start-up to further its ambition.

Singapore start-up CC Financial Services, which promotes its CCPay brand of mobile payments, is the local partner for acquiring merchants to get on the Alipay platform.

The primary goal is to better serve the 2.8 million tourists from China yearly.

Said Mr Melvin Ooi, Alipay's country manager for Singapore, Sri Lanka and Maldives: "With Alipay, Chinese visitors will find it very convenient to do their shopping, dine and (take part in) other activities in Singapore... This collaboration with CCPay will provide a platform for merchants to facilitate safe, fast and cashless payments for Chinese tourists in Singapore."

Alipay's 20,000 acceptance points in Singapore are mostly in Chinatown, Sentosa and Orchard Road. But the company wants to expand these to Bugis, Geylang and the heartland, such as in Clementi.

Since its founding in March 2017, CC Financial Services has acquired more than 600 merchants, contributing to the 20,000 Alipay acceptance points.

The plan is to grow the number of merchants to 6,000.

Mr Jed Huang, CC Financial Services founder and director, said: "The use of the Alipay cashless payment platform will help to revitalise these old shopping centres and, at the same time, attract more locals and tourists to shop here."