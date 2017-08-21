Air Force training in Australia's Pearce Airbase to be extended for another 25 years

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will train at the Pearce Airbase in Western Australia for another 25 years, with a new treaty signed at a high-level bilateral dialogue between Singapore and Australia on Monday (Aug 21).

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and the Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was also inked at the 10th Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee (SAJMC) meeting held at Sofitel Sentosa hotel.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the biennial meetings. It is co-chaired by Foreign Ministers Vivian Balakrishnan and Julie Bishop, and involves the Ministers for Trade and Defence from both sides.

The Pearce treaty will enhance the existing memorandum of understanding. The MOU was signed in 1993 and expires in 2018.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Australian Minister for Defence Marise Payne signed the treaty, which allows the RSAF to maintain and operate its Flying Training Institute at the Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF's) Base Pearce for another 25 years.

The signing was witnessed by Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Perry Lim, Chief of Australian Defence Force Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, and other senior defence officials from both countries. The treaty will be sent to the Australian Parliament for ratification.

During the meeting, Dr Ng and Ms Payne reaffirmed the close and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between both countries.

They also welcomed the progress made by both sides on the five areas of defence cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), including the implementation of the MOU on Military Training and Training Area Development in Australia.

The MOU on tourism cooperation was signed by Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade) Lim Hng Kiang for the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Mr Steven Ciobo, Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

It aims to improve cooperation in the following areas: tourism industry supply-side development, research partnerships and data sharing, sharing of tourism information and insights, as well as other areas to be determined by either side.

Mr John Gregory Conceicao, STB's executive director for International Relations and Market Planning and Oceania, said that the MOU will help facilitate opportunities in investments and infrastructure enhancements for both countries. It is the first one between the two organisations on strengthening tourism cooperation.

He said: "The MOU will bring about mutual benefits, with areas of cooperation including the sharing of insights to support tourism industry supply-side development, such as capability building and talent retention in the tourism industry."

At the joint press conference attended by the six ministers they reviewed bilateral cooperation efforts, including the implementation of the CSP signed in 2015.

They also exchanged views on international and regional political, economic and security developments.

The CSP was signed by Prime Minister Lee and then-Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott in 2015 and signalled an elevation in bilateral ties since the first meeting in October 1996.

The Australian delegation will also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and be hosted to lunch by Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

Later in the day, there will also be a Singapore-Australian high-level women's dialogue co-chaired by Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Josephine Teo.

The roundtable discussion will focus on the topic of women's representation on corporate boards, with about 10 participants from the public sector on each side.