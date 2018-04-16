Acres repatriates four giant turtles, two endangered elongated tortoises back to Malaysia

SINGAPORE - On Monday (April 16), six reptiles rescued from illegal wildlife traders were sent back to Malaysia to be returned to the wild.

Their temporary home in Singapore was at the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) sanctuary.

The repatriation is part of Acres' efforts to rescue, rehabilitate and repatriate wild animals being exploited by the meat and illegal pet trade in Singapore.

The first reptile to be successfully released back to the wild was Rahayu, a Malaysian giant turtle, in February last year.

Acres' deputy chief executive Kalai Vanan lamented that reptiles fall prey to illegal traders on a large scale.

"For now, we are focusing on the repatriation of reptiles," he told The Straits Times.

The six reptiles were rescued by Acres after being abandoned by illegal traders. Most of them were found wandering in open spaces such as roads.

Four are giant Asian turtles, which are listed as vulnerable species, and the remaining two are elongated tortoises, which are deemed endangered species.

A giant Asian turtle named Boltz was rescued in October 2011 after it had been run over by a truck. It suffered severe internal injuries as well as a large, lightning-shaped crack on his shell that inspired his name.

Mr Kalai says thousands of wildlife animals such as Boltz are traded in South-east Asia every year.

When Acres was first opened in 2001, it focused on advocacy and educational work, raising public awareness on important animal protection issues that were previously unaddressed in Singapore.

Its rehabilitation and repatriation efforts were a more recent development. Plans to build an animal shelter were stalled when the building contractor filled the site with contaminated earth and woodchips that rotted over time. Acres eventually won its suit against A.N.A Contractor in 2015.

Despite the difficulties, Acres opened the Wildlife Rescue Centre in 2009 to begin the vital rehabilitation of rescued animals, and in 2013 an outdoor sanctuary was built near the Acres office to house animals rescued from the illicit trades.

According to Mr Kalai, after Boltz was rescued seven years ago, it would look out of its cage longingly whenever it rained.

This spurred Mr Kalai to build the outdoor sanctuary, where more animals could be housed comfortably. Currently, the sanctuary has about 160 wild animals.

Law Minister K. Shanmugam, who was present at Monday's repatriation, said: "Small as we are, Singapore can make a difference (in wildlife conservation ) worldwide. At least within Singapore, we try and do the right things."

To this end, there have been improvements in terms of legislation and the public sector approach towards animal welfare.

Acres chief executive Louis Ng noted that his society had succeeded in getting the authorities to mete out stiffer penalties to illegal wildlife traders.

Those found guilty now face a maximum fine of $50,000 and/or two years' jail, on a per animal basis. Previously, they faced a maximum fine of $5,000 and/or a year's jail. kohes@sph.com.sg