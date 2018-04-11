Acra rejects company application from Thum Ping Tjin, Kirsten Han; says it has foreign funding links to George Soros

SINGAPORE - An application to register a company to be run by historian Thum Ping Tjin and freelance journalist Kirsten Han has been rejected, with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) citing its registration as being "contrary to Singapore's national interests".

The proposed company, OSEA Pte Ltd, was "clearly political in nature", said Acra.

OSEA Pte Ltd was to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of a British-registered company called OSEA UK.

Acra said OSEA UK has received a grant of USD$75,000 (S$98,138) from a Swiss charitable foundation, Foundation Open Societies Institute (FOSI).

FOSI is closely associated with Open Society Foundations (OSF), founded and led by billionaire investor George Soros, said Acra.

In a statement, the authority said that what happens in other jurisdictions is not the concern of the Singapore Government. OSF and FOSI, and other foreign philanthropies and groups, can fund whatever causes they like elsewhere.

"In Singapore, however, our position is that none of them can be allowed to fund Singaporean organisations or individuals participating in our domestic politics. The registration of OSEA Pte Ltd would therefore be contrary to Singapore's national interests," it said.

"Singapore's politics should be for Singaporeans alone to determine. We should not allow foreigners to interfere in how we should govern our country. Nor should we allow any group of Singaporeans to lend themselves to being used by foreigners to pursue a political activity in Singapore."

In its statement, Acra noted that an application was made to register OSEA Pte Ltd on Feb 8. Dr Thum - a research fellow and coordinator of Project Southeast Asia at the University of Oxford -was cited as its director and Ms Han its editor-in-chief.

Its proposed activities included organising discussion fora, workshops, and other events in Singapore, such as "Democracy Classroom" sessions. Another of its objectives was to provide editorial services to a website named New Naratif, which both are involved in.

Acra said New Naratif has been publishing articles "critical of politics in regional countries", such as articles claiming that certain regional governments are using violence to maintain political control, had manipulated events or framed them for political gain, and have "rigged" their electoral systems.

"The purposes of the proposed company are clearly political in nature," said Acra.

It noted that OSEA Pte Ltd was to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Observatory Southeast Asia Ltd (OSEA UK), a company registered in the United Kingdom. One of OSEA UK's stated objects is to "promote the universal values of democracy, freedom of the media, and freedom of inquiry, information and expression".

Currently, OSEA UK owns and manages the New Naratif website, said Acra.

Of OSF, Acra said it was "expressly established to pursue a political agenda the world over, and has a history of involvement in the domestic politics of sovereign countries".

For example, it is said to have provided financial backing to organisations opposing the Roman Church's position in an upcoming referendum in Ireland. It also sought to build upon legislation legalising same-sex marriage, and thereby also impacting other strongly Catholic countries in Europe, said Acra.

It has reportedly funded organisations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International. Last year, Human Rights Watch published a report advocating changes to laws and the political system in Singapore, said Acra.

Contacted on Wednesday, Ms Han told The Straits Times: "Speaking for myself, I only just found out about this, so I would like to seek legal advice before considering next steps."

Dr Thum and Ms Han recently appeared before the Select Committee hearing on deliberate online falsehoods. The Straits Times has also contacted Dr Thum for comment.

In response to queries, Acra said that under Section 27(12A) of the Companies Act, an application can be rejected if the company is likely to be used for an unlawful purpose or for purposes prejudicial to public peace, welfare or good order in Singapore, or if it would be contrary to the national security or interest for the company to be registered. Applicants have 30 days to appeal.