Accident involving several vehicles outside NTU, causing partial road closure at Pioneer Road North

SINGAPORE - Several vehicles, including a private bus and a lorry,were involved in an accident at Pioneer Road North on Thursday (Jan 12) evening.

It is understood that the accident happened at about 6pm.

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student Zolene Koh, 20, was on her way to school when she came across the scene of the crash.

The private bus was lying across the road divider, and appears to have crashed through a fence.

Other vehicles she saw included a lorry and a white BMW.

She and her schoolmates were delayed by at least20 minutes as traffic slowed to a crawl near the exit to the Pan-Island Expressway on Pioneer Road North.

Traffic police were diverting traffic away from the accident site, and only public buses and shuttle buses from NTU could pass, she said.

Pioneer Road North is closed after Jurong West Avenue 5, The Land Transport Authority said in an alert at 7.51pm.

The Straits Times has contacted the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more details.