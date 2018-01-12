9 cats found neglected in Boon Lay flat; AVA investigating

SINGAPORE - The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) is probing a case of pet negligence after nine cats were found in deplorable conditions in a Boon Lay rental flat.

The Cat Welfare Society (CWS) wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday night (Jan 12) that it was told about the case on Dec 29, and a mediator had immediately reported the case to various agencies.

The nine cats in the flat were kept "in deplorable conditions with no food", CWS said.

In response to queries, AVA said that it is investigating the case.

CWS added that the tenant of the flat had subsequently abandoned the cats at the void deck, and this was spotted by a volunteer who had been feeding the animals daily through a gap in the flat's windows.

The cats, which were not sterilised, were found "shivering in fear downstairs", CWS said.

A resident has adopted two cats while the remaining seven were impounded. AVA is working with CWS to rehome the cats.

Those with information on the case, such as photos or videos, can contact AVA on 1800-476-1600. All information provided will be strictly confidential.