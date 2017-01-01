860,000 HDB Households to Receive GST Voucher - U-Save Rebate in January 2017

SINGAPORE - About 860,000 eligible Singaporean households will receive the GST Voucher - Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate this month.

On average, these vouchers help those living in one- and two-room HDB flats offset about three to four months of utilities bills, and about one to two months for those living in three- and four-room flats.

The GST Voucher - U-Save rebate forms one of three components under the permanent GST Voucher scheme, introduced by the Government in Budget 2012 to help lower-income Singaporeans.

It helps HDB households offset part of their utilities bills, hence lowering overall household expenses.

Distributed quarterly, it is expected to cost $190 million annually.

This month, eligible households will receive vouchers of up to $65, depending on their HDB flat type.

More information on the GST Voucher can be found at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg.

The public can also call SP Services at 6671-7117, or e-mail spservices@singaporepower.com.sg.