86-year-old e-scooter rider taken to hospital after accident with bus in Yishun

SINGAPORE - An 86-year-old electric scooter rider was taken to hospital on Monday morning (April 16) after he was involved in an accident in Yishun.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a bus and a personal mobility device at the junction of Yishun Avenue 9 and Yishun Street 21 at 11.21am.

"An 86-year-old man was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital," said the police spokesman.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the accident at 11.23am and took the man to hospital, which was alerted to be on standby to receive him. ST understands he received multiple injuries.

A photo of the aftermath posted online shows a device under the front of a bus 811.

The impact had cracked the windscreen of the bus, and paramedics are pictured at the scene attending to a man on the road.

Ms Tammy Tan, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications, told ST that the company was very sorry that the accident had occurred.

"Our immediate priority is the well-being of the injured e-scooter rider," she said. "We were at the hospital earlier this afternoon and are in contact with his family to render assistance as best we can. Meanwhile, we are assisting the police in their investigations."

Police investigations are ongoing.