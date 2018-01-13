8 involved in fight over taxi at Bugis Cube, woman sustains minor injuries

SINGAPORE - A dispute over a taxi erupted among eight people at a Bugis shopping mall in the early hours of Saturday morning (Jan 13).

The incident, which happened at a taxi stand at Bugis Cube at around 1am, left a woman in her 20s with a wound on her right thigh.

The police said it was alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at 470, North Bridge Road, at 1.03am.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said that a woman sustained minor injuries.

An ambulance was dispatched to the location but the woman declined to be taken to the hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the dispute arose after a group of four women left the building and were headed towards a taxi stand.

They had been unaware that another group, comprising two men and two women, were also waiting for a taxi outside the building.

When one of the four women tried to board a taxi, she was confronted by a man from the other group, who turned aggressive and began pulling her hair.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported that the two groups were soon embroiled in a fight, before a security guard across the road alerted the police.

However, it was reported that the group of two men and two women had left the scene before police officers arrived.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the four women had visited a nearby karaoke lounge before the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.