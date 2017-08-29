79 people arrested for offering sexual services at massage parlours, gambling and working without permits

SINGAPORE - Seventy-nine people were arrested in a two-day raid of massage outlets and pub in Chinatown, Tanjong Pagar, Little India, Jalan Besar and Bendemeer.

The 34 men and 45 women arrested were aged between 18 and 68, and were arrested for gambling, working without permits and offences under the Women's Charter, including offering sexual services.

The raid, conducted on Aug 24 and Aug 25, also uncovered an illegal Internet casino along Kitchener Road.

Cash amounting to $3,511 and 10 computers were seized.

Commander of Central Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Arthur Law commended the officers for their "excellent teamwork which led to the successful operation".

He said the police will continue to clamp down on sleaze and criminal activities.

"Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance to the law".

This is the latest in a series of anti-crime blitzes the police have carried out on the island.

In early August, six women were arrested in a raid of seven massage parlours at Jalan Besar, Dalhousie Lane, Dunlop Street, Mayo Street and Sago Lane.

In June, two women were arrested in a raid of five massage parlours at Lavender Street and Jalan Besar.

In April, nine women were arrested after a raid of Traditional Chinese Medicine centres and unlicensed massage parlours.