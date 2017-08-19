70-year-old woman dies after being hit by SMRT bus in Ang Mo Kio, bus driver arrested

SINGAPORE - A 70-year-old woman died after being hit by a bus in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday (Aug 19) morning.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted at 6.25am to the accident involving a bus and a pedestrian at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

"The 70-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene," said the police spokesman.

The 65-year-old male bus driver was arrested for causing death by a negligent act.

A video posted by Shin Min Daily News on Facebook shows a blue tent sent up on the grass opposite AMK Hub, and an SMRT bus parked on the road beside it.

SMRT vice-president for corporate communications Patrick Nathan told ST that SMRT is saddened by the accident.

"Our care team is doing its best to reach out to the family to provide necessary support during this difficult time," he said. "We are extending our full cooperation to the police for investigations into the accident."

Police investigations are ongoing.