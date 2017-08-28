7 in 10 Singaporean millennials willing to move overseas for work : World Economic Forum survey

SINGAPORE-Most Singaporean millennials are willing to move overseas for work, according to a recent survey conducted by the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers community.

About seven in ten of 177 Singaporean respondents aged between 18 and 35 said that they would be willing to do so to advance their career, with Australia and the United States selected as the top destinations, the survey found.

Launched on Monday (Aug 28), the third edition of the Global Shapers Annual Survey aims to provide insight into the thinking, concerns and priorities of young people around the world.

More than 31,000 participants from 186 countries and territories responded to the survey in 14 languages this year, up from over 26,000 participants last year.

When it comes to problems plaguing the world today, climate change topped the list of global concerns for the second year running. Large-scale conflicts or war and inequality were ranked second and third respectively.

And while young people across the world are still optimistic about the impact of new technology on employment, positive sentiments have waned somewhat. Compared to 86 per cent of respondents who believed that technology is creating rather than destroying jobs last year, about 79 per cent agreed with this statement in this year's survey.

Asked how to create a youth-friendly culture in the workplace, respondents ranked having opportunities to contribute to vision and strategy as the most important factor. This was followed by mentoring opportunities and accepting failure as a learning experience.

Globally, survey respondents believed that having a start-up ecosystem, followed by access to the Internet and a free media, including social media platforms, are the three most important factors for youth empowerment.

In comparison, Singaporean respondents ranked having a fair and just system as the most important factor, followed by access to the Internet and a free media.

Six in ten of local respondents also said that it is "very or extremely important" for the Singapore government to address issues faced by other countries.

The ageing population was also ranked as the most serious issue affecting Singapore, with seven in ten of local respondents who flagged this as an important issue, compared to half who chose social and economic inequality.