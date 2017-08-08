60-year-old man being investigated for sticking toothpicks in bus seat

SINGAPORE - A 60-year-old man is being investigated for his suspected involvement in a case of mischief where toothpicks were embedded in public bus seats.

The police in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 8) said they received a report from the management of a bus company on Aug 4.

The bus company said that one of the passenger seats on their bus was perforated with toothpicks.

The Straits Times understands that the bus was an SBS Transit bus.

Pictures of three toothpicks sticking out of a red bus seat, believed to be related to this case, had made their rounds on social media in late July.

Officers from TransCom and the Clementi Police Division conducted extensive investigations and referred to closed-circuit television footage, which helped identify the suspect.

Investigations against the suspect are ongoing. If convicted of the offence of mischief, he can be jailed up to two years and/or fined.