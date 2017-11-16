6 Malaysians among 29 hurt in Wednesday's train collision at Joo Koon MRT station

SINGAPORE - Six Malaysians were among the 29 commuters injured in the train collision at Joo Koon MRT station, Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 16).

The statement, which was tweeted by the ministry's secretary general Ramlan Ibrahim, said that the Malaysians who suffered injuries were taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention.

"The High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore is working closely with local authorities to monitor and obtain further updates on the incident," it added.

"Malaysians involved in this incident and require consular assistance are advised to contact the High Commission."

MFA Press Release: MRT Train Collision at Joo Koon Train Station in #Singapore pic.twitter.com/CoJ40HL66i — Ramlan Ibrahim (@RamlanMFA) November 16, 2017

Wednesday morning's incident, which saw a collision between two MRT trains, was caused by a software glitch in the new signalling system of the East-West Line.

The majority of those hurt suffered minor injuries.

The collision also led to train services between Joo Koon and Tuas Link stations being suspended on Thursday for authorities to carry out further investigations.

A total of five stations are affected - Joo Koon, Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link.

The latter four stations are part of the new 7.5km Tuas West extension that started operations in June this year to serve workers in the Jurong and Tuas industrial estates.

They are also located near the Tuas Second Link, one of two causeways linking Singapore to Malaysia.