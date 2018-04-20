6 injured, including man trapped in taxi, in Clementi Road junction accident

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man was trapped in a taxi and had to be rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers, following an accident at the junction of Clementi Road and Commonwealth Avenue West on Thursday evening (April 19).

SCDF said that it responded to a road traffic accident involving two vehicles at about 7.30pm.

The man and five other people were taken to the National University Hospital for their injuries.

The 22-year-old man, understood to be a taxi passenger, was extricated by SCDF officers using hydraulic rescue tools after he became trapped in the vehicle, SCDF said.

He was among the four people who were taken to the National University Hospital in a conscious state, while the remaining two were unconscious.

Photos of the scene show a silver Toyota and a Silvercab being towed away. Both vehicles appeared to be badly damaged.

Glass shards and metal debris were scattered over an area at the road junction.



The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.