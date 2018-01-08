5 from S'pore on Asia power list in business of law

The 30 leaders and entrepreneurs to watch in the business of law in Asia this year include five from Singapore.

Picked by the Asia Law Portal publication last month, four of the five are women and their edge is in cutting deals, drumming up business and driving technology.

Editor, author and legal strategist John Grimley said: " Asia Law Portal continues its tradition - begun in 2015 and followed up in 2016 and 2017 - of naming 30 people to watch in the business of law in the coming year."

He noted that the world's three largest economies have their eyes set on Asia-Pacific infrastructure development, which has been also spurred by China's vast Belt and Road Initiative. These moves will promote legal hubs providing sophisticated legal services.

Other coming developments in the region include the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in legal service organisations, efforts to modernise the provision of legal services within corporate general counsel's offices and the rise of specialist boutique practices in small law firms as well as large, international firms.

"The legal leaders and entrepreneurs we suggest you watch in 2018 testify to the diverse nature of these developments and serve as a preview for what may come in the year ahead," he said.

The five from Singapore in the list include Ms Lim Seok Hui, chief executive officer of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre and the Singapore International Mediation Centre, and WongPartnership managing partner Ng Wai King, the only man among the five.

WongPartnership drew notice last September for being the first Singapore law firm to harness artificial intelligence to enhance its due diligence processes for merger and acquisition deals.

Others on the list include Ms Stefanie Yuen Thio, joint managing director of TSMP Law Corporation, and Ms Noemie Alintissar, manager of the Future Law Innovation Programme (Flip) at the Singapore Academy of Law (SAL).

Also to watch is SAL chief executive Serene Wee as the academy powers ahead to make Singapore the "legal hub of Asia".

Ms Wee told The Straits Times: "We are delighted that our Flip to help the legal industry in Singapore prepare for technology is gaining attention and traction."

Flip will be officially launched on Wednesday and is aimed at fostering a collaborative community to promote innovation in legal services, she added.

"Technology has disrupted and transformed many industries and we believe the time has come for the legal profession in Singapore to be part of the disruption rather than to be disrupted," said Ms Wee.

Law entrepreneur Chan Yuk Lun, 28, who was one of the three from Singapore featured in the 2017 edition, said yesterday: "Our raised profile opened the door to more opportunities and partnerships."