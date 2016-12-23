40 people self-evacuate after fire breaks out at Jalan Besar Plaza, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in Jalan Besar Plaza on Friday (Dec 23) morning, and about 40 people self-evacuated before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived. There have been no cases of injuries reported so far.

The SCDF told The Straits Times that it was alerted to a fire at Jalan Besar Plaza at 10.30am.

It dispatched one fire engine, three Red Rhinos, two fire bikes and three support vehicles.

The fire, which involved discarded items at the lift landing area on the ninth floor, was put out with a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.