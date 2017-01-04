4 injured as car turns turtle after collision along Upper Bukit Timah Road

SINGAPORE - Four people were injured after a two-vehicle collision early Wednesday (Jan 4) left one car overturned and the other lodged in the central divider.

A police spokesman said they were alerted to the accident along Upper Bukit Timah Road, near Cashew Road, at around 12.32am.

The injured quartet, aged between 22 and 45 years old, were conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

Photos sent to The Straits Times by housewife Clare Teo showed a white sedan that had mounted the road's central divider after crashing into the railings.

An overturned silver sedan was seen upside down near a row of shophouses.



The white sedan crashed into the railing along the central divider after rear-ending the silver sedan. PHOTO: CLARE TEO



The Straits Times understands that the white sedan had been following the silver one before it crashed into the latter's rear.

Ms Teo, 43, said she had been walking home when she heard a loud screeching noise and then a "bang".



Paramedics attending to a person involved in the accident along Upper Bukit Timah Road. PHOTO: CLARE TEO



"When I approached the accident scene, there were already some people helping to pull out the occupants, a middle-aged couple, from the silver car," she added.

"They looked pale and shaken from the accident."

Investigations are ongoing, said the police spokesman.