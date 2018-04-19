4 Indonesians rescued by Singapore coast guard, navy near Pedra Branca; 1 still missing

SINGAPORE - Four Indonesians were rescued near Pedra Branca and one person is still missing, after they went overboard from a motorised boat, the Marine and Port Authority of Singapore said on Thursday (April 19).

The authority said in a statement that it was alerted to the incident at about 2.53am on Thursday.

The incident occurred about 0.7 nautical mile north-east of Pedra Branca within Singapore territorial waters.

The Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG) and Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) were immediately deployed for search-and-rescue operations, said MPA.

The four Indonesians were rescued by the PCG and the RSN.

The authority has also issued navigational broadcasts for ships to look for the missing person, it added.

According to those rescued, there were 108 men, women and children on board. The remaining 103 people are safe, MPA said.

All 107 passengers have been transferred to an Indonesian Marine Police vessel and sent back to Batam, said MPA.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post on Thursday that the motorised boat had lost power and was drifting around the waters off Pedra Branca.

"There were many people on board," he added. The Maritime Security Task Force deployed a Police Coast Guard vessel to investigate, and saw some jumping overboard from the stranded boat and swimming away, said Dr Ng.

"Subsequently, both PCG and the Republic of Singapore Navy crew picked up four of them in the water and transferred them, as well as the rest of the passengers on the boat, to the Indonesian Police," he added.

ST understands that two navy patrol vessels, the RSS Freedom and RSS Daring, as well as three Police Coast Guard vessels were deployed for the search-and-rescue operations, which are still ongoing.