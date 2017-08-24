4 arrested for selling fake Nike, Adidas and other branded goods at Lucky Plaza: Police

SINGAPORE - Four people have been arrested for selling fake goods at Lucky Plaza after a six-hour operation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The two men and two women, aged between 28 and 49, were involved in selling fake items such as "Nike" clothing and "Adidas" bags.

The Straits Times understands that the two women are Singaporean, while one of the men is a Chinese national with a work permit. The other man is a Singapore permanent resident from the Philippines.

One of the women operated a shop with the Chinese national, while the other two operated a store each. They were all located on the sixth floor of Lucky Plaza at Orchard Road, ST understands.

CID officers conducted simultaneous raids at the three stores - and a residential unit in Bukit Timah - on Wednesday.

They seized more than 1,700 trademark-infringing items including footwear, clothing, bags, accessories, watches, pouches, wallets, belts and shoes.

The fake goods had infringed the trademarks of various designer and sports brands, and are worth an estimated $51,235, the police said in a statement on Thursday.

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.

If found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks, they can be jailed up to five years and/or fined up to $100,000.

The police said they "take a serious view against intellectual property right (IPR) infringements and will not hesitate to take action against perpetrators who show blatant disregard for our IPR laws".