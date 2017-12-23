33-year-old construction worker killed by vehicle while repairing pothole

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old construction worker was killed in an accident while reportedly repairing a pothole on the West Coast Highway on Friday (Dec 22).

Photos posted on Facebook page Safety Watch - SG show a man lying on the road, with paramedics attending to him.

The police told The Straits Times on Saturday that they were alerted to an accident involving two lorries and a truck along West Coast Highway, towards Jalan Buroh, at 4.49pm on Friday.

A 33-year-old man was found motionless and was pronounced dead by paramedics at scene.

ST understands that the construction worker, an Indian national, had been repairing a pothole in the road.

There were two vehicles that were stationary on the road at the time - a lorry and a truck.

The worker was finishing up his work, clearing safety cones, and was about to return to the lorry, when a third vehicle, another lorry, approached the two vehicles but could not stop in time.

It crashed into the truck, which surged forward and hit the foreign worker.

He was declared dead on the spot, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The lorry driver of the third vehicle, a 51-year-old man, was taken to National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.