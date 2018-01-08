30 firefighters help clear vehicles, direct traffic in flooded Upper Changi Road

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) does not fight fire alone - on Monday morning (Jan 8), firefighters from Changi Fire Station helped to rescue vehicles stranded in flooded areas nearby and also to direct traffic.

A spokesman for SCDF told The Straits Times that firefighters noticed vehicles stalling in front of the fire station, along Upper Changi Road, due to a flash flood.

To help minimise traffic disruption, about 30 firefighters went out and helped to move six vehicles away from the flooded area.

They also helped to direct traffic until the traffic police and officers from water agency PUB arrived.

Flash floods occurred in several eastern areas of the island - including Tampines, Bedok and Changi - after it rained heavily early on Monday.

Photos and videos of the floods show vehicles stranded deep in murky water, and several roads were rendered impassable.

ST has contacted PUB for more information.