3 women nabbed in raid against public entertainment outlets, unlicensed massage parlours

SINGAPORE - Police have arrested three women following a three-day raid against public entertainment outlets and unlicensed massage parlours across Singapore, which ended on Friday (March 30).

The three women, aged between 27 and 35, were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and the Women's Charter, police said in a statement on Friday.

The series of enforcement operations were conducted by the Central Police Division in locations such as, Jalan Besar, Jalan Klapa, South Bridge Road, Serangoon Road, North Bridge Road and Aliwal Street.

Four unlicensed massage establishments and three public entertainment outlets were found to have contravened licensing conditions, the statement said, adding that action will be taken against their operators.

Two women were arrested for working without a valid work permit at a public entertainment outlet and an unlicensed massage parlour.

Another woman, who was believed to have offered sexual services at an unlicensed massage parlour, was also arrested.

"The police take a serious view of anyone found breaking the law and will continue to take a tough enforcement stance against such activities," the statement said.



PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



Investigations are ongoing.