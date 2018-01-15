3 women arrested for being naked in public, 5 others arrested for drug offences

SINGAPORE - Eight women were arrested for offences ranging from appearing naked in public to drug-related offences in a six-hour joint operation, the police said in a statement on Monday (Jan 15).

Three women were arrested for appearing nude in a public place. Of these, two were also arrested for employment and immigration-related offences.

Another five women were arrested for drug-related offences. The Straits Times understands that seven of the women were Vietnamese, while the eighth was Malaysian.

The operation, which was conducted at public entertainment outlets in Cuppage Plaza from 11pm last Thursday, was carried out by Tanglin Police Division and the Central Narcotics Bureau's Enforcement E Division.

Three public entertainment outlets were found to have breached public entertainment licensing conditions.

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.

The police said they take "a serious view of anyone found breaking the law and will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to eradicate criminal activities".