3 men suspected of taking drugs in Bukit Batok coffee shop arrested

SINGAPORE - Three men were arrested for suspected drug-related offences on Saturday (March 24), after one of them was found slumped on his chair and another lying on the floor of a Bukit Batok coffee shop.

The Straits Times understands that police officers on patrol were alerted to the situation at Block 279, Bukit Batok East Avenue 3, by a passer-by.

Officers conducted a search and found drugs on the suspects, including unidentified pills and an unknown substance. It is believed that the men were taking drugs before police arrived.

A video shared on Facebook on Sunday shows a man dressed in a yellow shirt on the floor, seemingly passed out.

Next to him, another man in a grey shirt, who is seated at a table, is slumped backwards on his chair.

A third man wearing red appears to be talking to a police officer.

The police told ST that they were alerted to the incident at about 10am and arrested three men, aged between 55 and 56 years old, for suspected drug offences.

One of the suspects, a 56-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, police said.

ST understands that he was the man found lying on the floor.

A woman, who works at a bakery near the coffee shop, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News on Sunday that the man had collapsed to the ground suddenly.

She added that the man in the red shirt was a regular at the coffee shop.