25-year-old Taiwanese teacher donates organs after sudden death in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old Taiwanese woman who was working in Singapore donated her organs after dying of a brain-related disease on Sunday (April 23).

Ms Audrey Luan Yi Shiuan, who came to Singapore in July 2016 after graduating from Taiwan's National Taipei University of Technology, was a Chinese teacher in a private tuition centre here, according to a report in Lianhe Wanbao on Thursday (April 27).

Taiwanese media reported that Ms Luan had returned to Taiwan to visit her relatives on April 10, followed by a trip to South Korea. After returning to Singapore last Thursday (April 20), she started to feel unwell.

She later fainted and was taken to hospital, where she fought for her life in the Intensive Care Unit.

It is unclear what disease she suffered from but it is believed to be brain-related.

When doctors declared the 25-year-old brain dead at 11.45am on Sunday (April 23), her family made the difficult decision to take her off life support and donate her organs.

In a Facebook post on Ms Luan's page, her family wrote that although her death was heartbreaking for them, if she could help others to be healthy and happy through the donation of her organs, then it was as if she lived on in spirit.

According to the liveon.sg website by the Ministry of Health, up to seven lives can be saved by one organ donor.

Ms Luan's untimely death moved Selina Jen from Taiwanese girl group S.H.E. to pay tribute to the loyal fan on Facebook on Monday (April 24).

In her post, the 35-year-old singer wrote in Chinese: "My dear, fly bravely! I promise you, I will become a better version of myself! Don't forget our date in a better world."

A friend of Ms Luan's responded to the post, thanking Jen.

"I was Yi Shiuan's roommate," she wrote. "Nearly every night we would hum your songs to sleep. She spoke about you all the time."

She added that Ms Luan was "a very kind, pure girl and will be the prettiest, happiest angel".

"Thanks so much Selina, she will surely see your words to her and be laughing when she does," wrote the friend.