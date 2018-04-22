23-year-old woman killed, 2 others injured in collision between car and SMRT bus at Bukit Timah junction

SINGAPORE - A 23-year-old woman died from her injuries after the car she was travelling in collided with an SMRT bus at a traffic junction in Bukit Timah early Sunday (April 22).

Two others in the black Mercedes, including the 24-year-old woman driver, were injured. The Straits Times understands that both are still warded in hospital.

The police told ST they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a car at the junction of Jalan Anak Bukit and Jalan Jurong Kechil at about 1am.

"The car driver, a 24-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 26-year-old man, were conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital," police said.

They added that a 23-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the same vehicle, was unconscious when taken to the National University Hospital, where she subsequently succumbed to her injuries.

ST understands that the male passenger was in the front passenger seat, while the deceased was seated in the rear.

The accident was believed to have happened when the black Mercedes was making a right turn from Jalan Anak Bukit to enter the Pan-Island Expressway.

The SMRT bus, understood to be off-service at the time, was going straight along Jalan Anak Bukit towards Clementi Road, when the vehicles collided at the traffic junction. The bus driver was not injured.



The SMRT bus that was damaged in the accident. ST PHOTO: POON CHIAN HUI



Photos of the scene showed the SMRT bus with its windscreen badly smashed and glass shards strewn across the road.

The black Mercedes could be seen with dents on its left passenger door.

Police investigations are ongoing. ST has contacted SMRT for more information.

This is the second fatal accident reported in recent days.

On Thursday evening, National University of Singapore undergraduate Kathy Ong, 19, died after the Silvercab taxi she was in collided with a car.

Ms Ong was a rear-seat passenger in the taxi with three other friends, who were all injured in the accident at the junction of Clementi Road and Commonwealth Avenue West.