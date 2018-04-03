2 teenagers arrested for allegedly vandalising Sembawang Crescent carpark

SINGAPORE - A pair of 17-year-old boys were arrested on Monday (April 2) for their suspected involvement in a case of vandalism at a Sembawang multi-storey carpark last month.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said they had received a call on March 17 that graffiti had been found scrawled on walls of the carpark at Block 361, Sembawang Crescent.

The suspects were nabbed by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division, following extensive ground inquiries and the use of footage from police cameras, police said.

They added that the teenagers are currently assisting with police investigations.

The graffiti, which was found along three storeys of the carpark, contained Chinese and English messages scrawled in blue and red, along with several symbols.

One of the messages read: "Catch me if u can."

Following the incident, the Sembawang Town Council said that it would be installing closed-circuit television cameras at all decks of the carpark "to deter similar acts of mischief".

Related Story 2 men spotted spraying graffiti at Bedok skatepark, assisting police in investigations

Contractors took several days to repaint the affected walls.

Anyone found guilty of vandalism may face a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $2,000, and may also receive a maximum of eight strokes of the cane.