2 more 'cat abuse' cases in Yishun, after respite following installation of extra police cameras

SINGAPORE - Two more cases of alleged "cat abuse" have surfaced in Yishun, with one cat allegedly found with its throat slit, and another covered in blood, months after the situation had eased following the installation of more police cameras in the area.

In the first case, a cat is shown at a divider near Yishun MRT station in a picture posted by Facebook user Fadillah AR and shared by cat welfare group Yishun 326 Tabby Cat on Thursday (Feb 9) morning.

It is unclear when the photo was taken. According to Ms Fadillah, the cat's throat was slit but The Straits Times understands cat lovers could not find the carcass when they went down to the scene.

The other case was also highlighted by Yishun 326 Tabby Cat, which shared photos on Thursday afternoon of a white cat covered in blood.

According to the group, the cat was found behind Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) was on the scene.

A cat feeder in the area told ST on Thursday that the cat, named Snowy, had been seen "well and live" at midnight on Wednesday (Feb 8).

However, a few hours later at 7am on Thursday, it was found dead by a jogger, said the 58-year-old housewife who declined to be named.

Another cat had previously been found there, allegedly with its stomach slit.

Ms Veron Lau, spokesman for cat welfare group Cat Welfare Society (CWS), told ST on Thursday (Feb 9) that CWS is looking into the cases and hopes that further investigations can ascertain the cause of death for the bloodied cat.

"The cat was found covered in blood but no puncture wounds," said Ms Lau.

A spate of alleged cat abuse cases were highlighted in Yishun last year and in 2015, but the situation had improved after the installation of more police cameras there, Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng previously told ST.

Mr Ng, founder of Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (Acres), previously told ST that every lead was investigated but it is "hard to get evidence", as abusers will avoid killing cats in areas with cameras.

Mr Ng told ST on Thursday that he understands AVA is investigating the cases and he "would be grateful if people with any information can step forward and provide the information to AVA to aid in their investigation".

The Straits Times has contacted AVA for more information.